Turkmenistan and Australia discuss Hydrogen Energy Prospects

On 9 May 2024, Turklmenistan’s fuel energy sector had an online meeting with the representatives of the Australian Hydrogen Council.

Turkmen side was represented by the Ministry of Environmental Protection, the State Concern “Turkmengaz” and the Hydrogen Energy Centre of the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakayev, according to the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Japan.

The meeting discussed prospects for cooperation in the field of green energy and hydrogen production. The parties exchanged ideas and experiences and explored opportunities for joint projects and research.

This event emphasizes the growing interest in hydrogen energy as an important element in the transition to sustainable and clean energy sources. Further co-operation between Australia and Turkmenistan in this area is expected to bring significant benefits to both countries and promote innovative green energy solutions.

The Australian Hydrogen Council (AHC), founded in 2017 as Hydrogen Mobility Australia, is the peak body for Australia’s hydrogen industry, promoting its use across various applications. Originally focused on transport, it expanded its scope in 2019 to encompass the entire hydrogen value chain. ///nCa, 13 May 2024

 

 

