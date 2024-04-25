USAID completes Governance Support Program in Turkmenistan

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) marks completion of its Governance Support Program (GSP), implemented by Q2 Impact.

Launched in 2015, the program collaborated with the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan, the Academy of Civil Service of Turkmenistan, as well as over 40 government agencies, civil society organizations (CSOs), and private enterprises to strengthen public administration and lawmaking processes across the country.

Throughout its implementation, GSP organized over 400 seminars and training related to effective governance, lawmaking, gender equality, and sustainable economic development, reaching over 5,000 stakeholders. The program also contributed to the amendment of 33 laws and regulations on topics such as human trafficking prevention, private sector investment in waste management, inclusive social services integration, and environmental monitoring, the US Embassy to Turkmenistan reports.

Throughout its work, GSP recognized the important role digitalization can play in streamlining public service delivery, introducing civil servants and legislators to international best practices. For example, the program supported the adoption of modern e-governance systems, like healthcare database, land cadasters, and meteorological data systems.

In collaboration with strategic partners, such as the Mejlis, the Academy of Civil Service, and ministries of Turkmenistan, GSP also produced several resources, including electronic guidelines on the Basics of Parliamentary Work and Lawmaking Techniques for deputies, Turkmenistan’s first mobile application featuring a trilingual IT dictionary and related training videos for civil servants, and National Standards of Financial Reporting manuals for government agencies.

Notably, in its efforts to foster inclusivity, GSP launched the country’s first Sign Language Interpretation services in partnership with the Blind and Deaf Society of Turkmenistan. The services have already enabled nearly 500 individuals with hearing impairments to engage with government agencies across every province and have helped over 70 people improve their sign language skills.

Moreover, GSP collaborated with Yenme, in conducting training and seminars on inclusive employment mechanisms for civil servants and CSO representatives. This cooperation led to the implementation of amendments to the Law on Public Associations and Law on Enterprises, promoting inclusivity and accessibility in the labor landscape.

Looking ahead, USAID also announced a new project that will build on the work of GSP to strengthen governance in the country. ///nCa, 25 April 2024