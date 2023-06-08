USAID and UNFPA cooperate to Strengthen Families in Turkmenistan

June 7, 2023, Ashgabat, Turkmenistan The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in partnership with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Turkmenistan, has concluded a six-month pilot training program on family counseling. USAID and UNFPA-supported civil society organizations provided training on positive gender norms, reproductive rights, and constructive conflict resolution to over 200 young couples in Ashgabat, Mary, and Turkmenabat cities. In addition, the trainers and participants discussed ways to nurture family environment and prevent gender-based violence.

“USAID has a long-standing commitment to prevent and respond to gender-based violence, and to promote gender equality and women’s economic empowerment,” said Nino Nadiradze, USAID Country Representative to Turkmenistan during the inaugural training. Based on the success of the initiative, UNFPA will continue piloting family counseling training sessions.

This effort is one of many examples of USAID’s work in partnership with international donors, local government, and civil society organizations to develop comprehensive mechanisms and systems to empower women and promote gender equality in Turkmenistan.

###

The USAID-funded Governance Support Program, implemented by the Q2 Impact (formerly known as QED Group LLC) in partnership with the Government of Turkmenistan, aims to strengthen accountability, effectiveness, and transparency of governance in the country. GSP works with partners in line with the 2021-2025 National Action Plan for Gender Equality (NAPGE), which outlines practical steps to ensure gender equality in Turkmenistan, and USAID’s 2023 Gender Equality and Women’s Empowerment Policy to build capacity to address gender equality and women’s rights at the institutional and societal levels. ///USAID

#USAID, #Turkmenistan, #UNFPA, #family-counseling