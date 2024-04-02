Kazakhstan Hosts Digitalization Training for Central Asian Civil Servants

News Central Asia (nCa)

The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) is partnering with Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to offer the Dostyk Digitalization program. This initiative aims to enhance the digital skills of civil servants from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan, KazAID reports.

From 1 to 5 April 2024, in Astana, 20 civil servants will participate in training at the Academy of Public Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Nazarbayev University, which includes courses in English on digital governance and e-government, expert meetings and a cultural program.

Course attendees will learn about the possibilities of digital transformation of public administration and share experiences with colleagues from Kazakhstan and Singapore.

Professors from Nazarbayev University, the Singapore Public Service College, and representatives from National Information Technologies JSC will serve as instructors.

The program targets mid- and senior-level civil servants actively involved in digital transformation and national policy development within this field. Participation is free of charge, thanks to a grant from KazAID. ///nCa, 2 April 2024 (photo credit – DKNews)

 

 

