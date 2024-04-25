TEIF 2024: Turkmenistan Unveils Chemical Industry Expansion Plans

News Central Asia (nCa)

Dovrangeldi Sapbayev, Chairman of the State Concern Turkmenhimiya, presented ambitious plans for Turkmenistan’s chemical industry at the International Investment Forum of the Energy Sector of Turkmenistan (TEIF 2024) in Paris.

The planned projects target the production of chemicals with strong domestic and international demand:

  • Akhal province: Expansion of the natural gas to gasoline plant with a capacity of 600,000 tons of ECO-93 gasoline per year.
  • Balkan Province: Construction of a new ammonia and urea plant producing 660,000 tons of ammonia and 1,155,000 tons of urea annually.
  • Balkan Province: Integration of hexen-1 production (6,000 tons capacity) into the Kiyanli polymer plant.
  • Lebap Province: Construction of a new 300,000-ton capacity phosphorus fertilizer plant at the Turkmenabad Chemical Plant.
  • Balkan Province: Construction of a cutting-edge ammonia-carbamide plant utilizing “blue ammonia” technology, which captures and sequesters carbon emissions during natural gas processing.

Beyond hydrocarbons, Turkmenistan holds rich mineral resources. Development of potash is ongoing at the Garlyk field, with plans to explore the Garabil field’s potential.

Garabogaz Bay holds vast reserves of hydromineral resources suitable for magnesium, sodium salts, bromine, and boron compound production. Integrated development of these resources and construction of processing facilities are under consideration.

Recognizing the growing market demand for iodine in electronics and medicine, Turkmenhimiya plans to build three plants for production of iodine and iodine products, bromine and bromine products.

Turkmenistan seeks foreign investment to realize these projects. The Turkmenhimiya Concern welcomes partnerships with interested companies. ///nCa, 25 April 2024

 

 

