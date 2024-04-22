The UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy held a hybrid session with OSCE

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 17 April, UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy (PDA) hosted a hybrid session, for the 2024 cohort participants from Central Asia and Afghanistan, which was joined by H.E. Ambassador John S. MacGregor, Head of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Center in Ashgabat.

Speaking to the participants, Mr. McGregor dwelled in detail on the three OSCE dimensions: politico-military, economic and environmental, and human, and spoke about confidence-building measures that the OSCE approaches in its work.

He also stressed the significance of the Helsinki Final Act signed in 1975 which defined the principles of international relations and provided the basis for dialogue between European countries during the Cold War. He included multiple personal stories from his rich diplomatic career that were well received by the participants.

In its work, UNRCCA partners with a wide range of regional and sub-regional organizations, including OSCE. This cooperation mainly includes exchange of information and analysis, support to one another’s preventive diplomacy efforts and confidence-building measures in Central Asia. ///UNRCCA, 18 April 2024

 

 

