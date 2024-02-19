Turkmen FM meets with the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia

On 15 February 2024, Rashid Meredov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan met with Kaha Imnadze, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Asia, Head of UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

Discussion focused on cooperation between UNRCCA and Turkmenistan in the areas of UNRCCA’s mandate: countering terrorism and extremism, transboundary water management, youth, peace and security and women, peace and security agenda, as well as situation in Afghanistan, UNRCCA reports.

Meredov thanked UNRCCA for its successful support of the regional peace and security, and SRSG Imnadze expressed gratitude for the full support of the Center’s activities.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed organization of joint events in 2024. ///nCa, 19 February 2024