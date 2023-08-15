The newly appointed head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia has started working in Turkmenistan

On Monday, August 14, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze, reports TDH.

During the meeting, it was noted that today Central Asia, which is one of the strategic regions, demonstrates a dynamic pace of development. The countries of the region are committed to fruitful cooperation in the name of achieving universal peace and Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (RCPCA) was founded in 2007 in Ashgabat on the initiative of the National Leader of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. Over the past years, the center has done a lot of work to promote preventive diplomacy in the region, created new formats of interaction and implemented specific programs.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the activities of the UNRCCA will be successfully continued in the future. He noted that strengthening and expanding the multifaceted partnership with the UN is one of the key vectors of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. At the same time, great importance is also attached to the close partnership with the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia.

For more than 15 years of its existence, the UNRCCA has established itself as an effective platform linking the UN system with Central Asian countries in the search for solutions to topical issues and problems of our time.

In turn, Kaha Imnadze stressed that neutral Turkmenistan makes a significant contribution to strengthening peace, creating a climate of mutual understanding and trust, promoting constructive political and diplomatic dialogue in the region and the world.

At the end of the meeting, the sides expressed confidence that the long-term partnership between Turkmenistan and the UN will continue to develop successfully in the name of universal peace, prosperity and progress. ///nCa, 15 August 2023 (photo credit – TDH)

Meeting of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy

On August 14, 2023, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Kaha Imnadze.

R.Meredov congratulated the Head of the UNRCCA on his appointment to this responsible post and expressed hope that his diplomatic activities would contribute to the further development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN.

The importance of the activities of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for the entire region in the field of maintaining and strengthening harmony, mutual understanding and support was also emphasized.

It was noted that Turkmenistan is actively cooperating with the UN Regional Center in maintaining regional security and strengthening peace. The Head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan noted that the mechanisms of multilateral preventive diplomacy, such as the initiative of the Academy of Preventive Diplomacy and the Dialogue of Women in Central Asia, have been created and are successfully operating.

Kaha Imnadze, in turn, in presenting the priority areas of Turkmenistan at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, expressed the importance of such an integrated approach to key issues on the global agenda and the contribution of Turkmenistan in presenting its vision for their solution. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 Aug 2023

