UNRCCA Launches 2024 Preventive Diplomacy Academy for the New Cohort of Young Leaders from Central Asia and Afghanistan

On March 5, the first session was held for students of the UNRCCA (UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia) Preventive Diplomacy Academy from the countries of Central Asia and Afghanistan in online format.

As a result of the competition, forty-eight participants aged 19 to 29 were selected among university students and graduates in political science, sociology, law and international relations.

During the first gathering, participants were acknowledged with the PDA’s goals and objectives for 2024. They also met with Preventive Diplomacy Academy graduates – PDA Alumni Regional Network members.

The UNRCCA Political Affairs Officer Andriy Larin, in his welcoming remarks, noted that the UNRCCA Preventive Diplomacy Academy is a unique project that gives young leaders from Central Asia and Afghanistan the opportunity to learn more about the role of the UN in maintaining peace and security, as well as to develop the skills of young people leadership, communication and critical thinking.”

Participants of the Preventive Diplomacy Academy will undergo 26 online seminars aimed at developing their professional and personal skills in conflict prevention and conflict management, strengthening connections and cooperation between Academy graduates and other youth organizations, and initiatives working in preventive diplomacy and peacebuilding. ///UNRCCA, 5 Mar 2024