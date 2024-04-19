Fresh Turkmen Tomatoes Take a Seafaring Journey to Russia

News Central Asia (nCa)

The first shipment of fresh tomatoes, a total of 800 tons, arrived in Russia from Turkmenistan by sea. This voyage utilized the North-South International Transport and Transit Corridor via the Caspian Sea, connecting Turkmenbashi seaport with the Russian port of Olya.

This inaugural ferry trip carried 40 specialized container trucks designed to maintain the necessary temperature for transporting perishable goods. These specially equipped vehicles ensured the tomatoes arrived in Russia fresh.
Turkmen entrepreneurs spearheaded the export of these tomatoes to Russia.

The newly established route fosters trade in both directions.

The “Bagtyyar” ferry, owned by the Merchant Marine of Turkmenistan, will deliver 800 tons of food products back to the port of Turkmenbashi on its return trip. This shipment includes Belarusian cheeses, Russian dairy products, and various consumer goods loaded on 42 cargo vehicles.

The “Bagtyyar” is outfitted with advanced security and navigation systems, safeguarding the integrity of the cargo it carries.

This voyage marks a significant milestone in the development of trade relations between Turkmenistan and Russia. It showcases the capabilities of the Merchant Marine of Turkmenistan in transporting perishable goods efficiently and ensuring their timely arrival at their destination. ///nCa, 19 April 2024

 

 

