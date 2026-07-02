UNDP powers up Turkmenistan’s primary healthcare with solar energy solutions

Yoloten, Turkmenistan. July 1, 2026 – The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan (MoHMIT), has completed the installation of two solar photovoltaic systems at the Yoloten Etrap Hospital in Mary Velayat, marking an important step towards more resilient, sustainable, and climate-smart healthcare services. With a combined capacity of 30 kilowatts, the systems will generate clean, renewable energy to support critical hospital operations, enhance energy efficiency, and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

To further strengthen the reliability of healthcare delivery, each solar installation is equipped with battery energy storage capable of providing backup power for up to 12 hours in the event of electricity disruptions. This ensures the uninterrupted functioning of essential medical services, including neonatal intensive care, maternity wards, clinical laboratories, hemodialysis units, and operating theatres, enabling healthcare professionals to continue delivering life-saving care under all circumstances.

Beyond improving the resilience of health infrastructure, the initiative contributes to Turkmenistan’s broader sustainable development and climate objectives. The solar energy systems are expected to generate approximately 46 MWh of renewable electricity annually, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 25 tonnes of CO₂ each year. By integrating renewable energy solutions into health infrastructure, the project demonstrates how investments in renewable energy can simultaneously advance public health, energy security, and climate action.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony in Yoloten etrap hospital, Narine Sahakyan, UNDP Resident Representative in Turkmenistan, emphasized the strategic importance of the initiative: “Reliable, clean energy is fundamental to building a resilient health system. The installation demonstrates how investments in renewable energy can simultaneously advance public health and environmental sustainability, reduce the healthcare sector’s carbon footprint while improve service reliability”.

A comprehensive training program was delivered to hospital personnel on all aspects of solar PV system operation, maintenance, and panel cleaning – ensuring the long-term sustainability of the intervention. ///nCa, 2 July 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)