UNDP and the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan Advance the Digital Transformation of the Judiciary

Ashgabat, 2 July 2026: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), in partnership with the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan, held a seminar for representatives of Turkmenistan’s judiciary on international experience in the digital transformation and modernization of judicial systems.

The seminar was organized as part of a joint initiative of UNDP and the Supreme Court of Turkmenistan aimed at supporting the digital transformation of the country’s judicial system and introducing modern digital solutions in the administration of justice.

During the seminar, UNDP international experts presented international best practices in the digitalization of judicial systems, highlighting modern approaches to the implementation of e-justice, digital services for citizens, the automation of judicial administration, and mechanisms for enhancing the efficiency and transparency of judicial operations through the use of digital technologies.

The seminar marked the beginning of the implementation phase of the joint initiative. As part of this phase, international experts from Estonia have commenced a comprehensive assessment of the current state of digitalization of Turkmenistan’s judicial system, covering its legal, organizational, technical, and functional dimensions.

Based on the findings of the assessment, a draft Roadmap for the Digitalization of Turkmenistan’s Judicial System will be developed. The roadmap will identify priority areas for introducing modern digital technologies, enhancing the efficiency of judicial administration, improving the management of judicial processes, and expanding citizens’ access to justice through digital services. ///nCa, 2 July 2026 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan)