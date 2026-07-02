MICS7 Results Presented Across Turkmenistan to Strengthen Policies for Children and Women

Ashgabat, 2 July 2026 – UNICEF, jointly with the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), concluded a series of regional round table discussions to present and discuss the findings of the seventh round of the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey in Turkmenistan (MICS7), bringing together national and local stakeholders to identify priorities and accelerate action for children and women across the country.

Held between 10 June and 1 July in Lebap, Dashoguz, Balkan, Mary and Akhal velayats, and Ashgabat, the discussions engaged representatives of regional and national government institutions, health and education professionals, and social sector specialists. The round table meetings created an opportunity to review regional data, exchange perspectives and identify practical actions tailored to local and national priorities.

Implemented by the State Statistics Committee with technical support from UNICEF and UNFPA, MICS7 provides the most comprehensive and internationally comparable data about children and women in Turkmenistan. The survey offers valuable evidence to monitor progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals, support implementation of national development priorities and strengthen reporting under international human rights commitments.

The round tables highlighted both national progress and regional disparities across key areas affecting children and families, including health, education, early childhood development, child protection, equality of opportunity, reproductive health and violence against women. Participants explored how the evidence can guide more targeted policies and services, particularly for the most vulnerable population groups, including children living in rural areas, children with disabilities and families facing multiple forms of disadvantage.

“Reliable data are essential for making informed decisions that improve the lives of children and families,” said Jalpa Ratna, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan. “These discussions demonstrate the shared commitment of national and local partners to move beyond statistics and use evidence to shape policies, strengthen services and ensure that every child in Turkmenistan has the opportunity to reach their full potential.”

During thematic discussions, participants examined how MICS7 findings relate to Turkmenistan’s commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, as well as national action plans supporting children’s rights and gender equality. Discussions focused on translating evidence into concrete actions, including strengthening services for children and families, preventing violence, improving reproductive health outcomes and expanding collaboration across sectors.

The regional discussions also encouraged participants to identify priority challenges requiring immediate attention, propose practical actions at both national and local levels, and outline the technical and institutional support needed to strengthen implementation and monitoring.

The outcomes of the round tables will contribute to continued dialogue among government institutions, United Nations agencies and partners on using high-quality evidence to inform planning, resource allocation and programme implementation. By strengthening the use of data in decision-making, Turkmenistan continues to advance evidence-based policies that promote the rights and well-being of every child and woman. ///nCa, 2 July 2026 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan)