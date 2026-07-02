National Action Plan on the Minimum Initial Service Package for Reproductive Health Services in Emergencies Updated in Turkmenistan

July 2026, Ashgabat – The Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan endorsed the updated National Action Plan on the Minimum Initial Service Package (MISP) for Reproductive Health, developed with technical support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The MISP is a globally recognized set of priority, life-saving health services that must be implemented without exception at the onset of any emergency. This tool is designed to prevent mortality and morbidity among women and newborns, as well as to protect their rights and health in emergency situations.

The previous version of this strategic document was adopted by national entities in 2014. The new edition, supplemented and revised, is based on a comprehensive response preparedness capacity assessment conducted by the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan jointly with UNFPA during expert consultations.

The primary objectives of the updated National Action Plan on the MISP are to ensure the continuity and availability of quality safe delivery and family planning services during emergencies, prevent sexual violence and assist survivors, and reduce the transmission of HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Special emphasis in the document is placed on a clear delineation of roles and responsibilities among key national sectors, strengthening inter-agency coordination, financing, and the sustainable integration of these measures into national systems. ///nCa, 2 July 2026 (in cooperation with UNFPA Turkmenistan)