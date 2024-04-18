New Mother and Child Health Center Opens in Mary

News Central Asia (nCa)

On April 17, 2024, a state-of-the-art Mother and Child Health Center officially opened its doors in Mary, the capital of Mary province.

The center consists of two separate buildings – for mothers and children.

The building for providing medical care to women is designed for 200 places and includes a maternity ward, a department of pathology of pregnant women, a gynecological department.

The children’s building is designed for 260 people. It accommodates departments for pathology of newborns, for young children, nephrology, neurology, school-age children, rheumocardiology.

Each building has its own reception, consulting and diagnostic, anesthesiology and intensive care units, and a clinical laboratory. The consultation and diagnostic department is equipped with cutting-edge technology for ultrasound, colposcopic examination, X-ray fluorography, electrocardiography, echocardiography, electroencephalography, fibrogastroscopy, computed tomography.

In addition, the department has physiotherapy and physical therapy rooms, a laboratory.

One of the main departments is the maternity ward. Designed for 100 beds, it consists of 15 maternity wards.

A training center has been established at the Center to improve the level of education of family doctors, nurses, and specialists in a narrow profile.

The Center received specialized vehicles to support its operations.

The Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation donated two advanced hemodialysis machines “Dialog+” (artificial kidney) from B. Braun (Germany). These machines significantly improve the lives of patients with chronic renal failure by providing efficient blood purification. /// nCa, April 18, 2024 (photo credit – TDH)

 

