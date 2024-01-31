News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat opens New Turkmen-German Comparative Law Resource Center

On Tuesday, 30 January 2024, the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan hosted the opening ceremony of a new resource center dedicated to Turkmen-German comparative law, TDH reports.

High-profile attendees included representatives from the German Embassy in Turkmenistan, the GIZ Regional Program “Promotion of Legal Statehood in Central Asia,” relevant national departments, and researchers from the Institute.

This center aims to achieve several key objectives:

  • Foster scientific research in the realm of comparative law.
  • Support professional development for specialists in civil, civil procedure, administrative, and administrative procedural law.
  • Facilitate joint development of academic and practical legal resources.
  • Offer expert consultations on legislative improvements.

To fulfill these goals, the center plans to organize seminars and workshops featuring both national and international legal experts. Ultimately, the center’s primary mission is to cultivate stronger collaboration between academic and educational institutions in Turkmenistan and Germany.

The establishment of this Resource Center is based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Institute and GIZ. ///nCa, 31 January 2024

 

 

