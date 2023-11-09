UNICEF and Ministry of Health conduct a Training of Trainers on using the Guide for Monitoring Child Development

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat, 8 November 2023 – Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and UNICEF are continuing the series of Training of Trainers for health professionals from primary health centers on using the Guide for Monitoring Child Development (GMCD). The program, which started in September and is ongoing, is a significant part of the introduction of early identification and intervention services and developmental pediatrics in demonstration areas across all velayats and Ashgabat.

The program features hands-on training on the newly updated electronic GMCD system and familiarizes the participants with its functionalities and usability. Best practices for data collection using electronic GMCD are presented during training, which will ensure accurate and timely information for child development assessment. By mid-December the training will establish a network of professional trainers capable of cascading the knowledge to their respective regions, creating a ripple effect that will benefit children across the country. To support their work, each trainer will receive a tablet with installed electronic GMCD application.

GMCD is an innovative tool designed to monitor and support the healthy development of children. It enables healthcare professionals, educators, and parents to work together to identify and address developmental challenges early, ensuring children have the best possible start in life.///UNICEF Turkmenistan

 

 

