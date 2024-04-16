UNDP continues to support Turkmenistan in improving energy efficiency and developing renewable energy sources

Mary, April 11-12, 2024: Within the framework of the joint project of UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza” on April 11-12, 2024, a training workshop on “Studying international experience in introducing innovative energy efficiency technologies in the electric power industry ” was held in the city of Mary.

The event was attended by specialists from the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, teachers and students of the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan (SEIT, Mary), specialists of the Research and Production Center “Renewable Energy Sources” at SEIT, as well as specialists and international consultants of the UNDP Sustainable Cities project in Turkmenistan.

The purpose of the training seminar was to study international experience in the implementation of innovative energy efficiency technologies in the power sector. During the presentations, the collaborative efforts of specialists from the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, SEIT, and the UNDP project focused on pilot projects aimed at introducing innovative energy efficiency technologies and promoting the use of renewable energy sources were demonstrated.

The participants of the training were familiarized with the activities of the UNDP Sustainable Cities project on the creation of a regulatory framework pertaining to energy efficiency and renewable energy sources (RES). This included discussions on the National Strategy for Renewable Energy Development in Turkmenistan until 2030, the Law of Turkmenistan “On Renewable Energy Sources”, and the new Law of Turkmenistan “On Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving.” In addition, the possibility of cooperation between the State Energy Institute and the UNDP Sustainable Cities project in Turkmenistan in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency development was further discussed.

“The seminar served as an important platform for the exchange of experience and knowledge in the field of energy efficiency and renewable energy sources. The UNDP “Sustainable Cities” project pays special attention to the development of renewable energy sources and the introduction of modern energy-efficient technologies in Turkmenistan’s power sector, which will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and thus, contribute to fulfilling the country’s international commitments under the Paris Agreement on climate change,” noted Batyr Ballyev, UNDP Project Manager.

***

The project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Avaza”, funded by the Global Environmental Fund (GEF) and UNDP, is aimed at promoting the development of sustainable cities and reducing the negative impacts of urban growth in the country, such as reducing greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, impact of increasing energy consumption and household waste, as part of the country’s efforts to achieve the socio-economic development goals. ///nCa, 16 April 2024 (in cooperation with UNDP Turkmenistan, 15 April 2024)