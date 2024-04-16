News Central Asia (nCa)

Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with the President of Uzbekistan

On 15 April, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Foreign Minister.

The meeting focused on strengthening the bonds of friendship, good neighborliness, and strategic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the growth in bilateral trade and highlighted the creation of the Shavat-Dashoguz trade zone as a key step. Discussions also covered ongoing cooperation in key sectors like industry, energy, transportation, agriculture, and cultural exchange.

President Mirziyoyev emphasized that Uzbekistan will host a number of events celebrating the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly Fragi.

The sides committed to developing a new, multifaceted agenda for their partnership in preparation for future summits. Additionally, they exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues. ///nCa, 16 April 2024

 

 

