Turkmenistan’s Envoy to Uzbekistan presented credentials to President Mirziyoyev

The newly appointed Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan Shadudrdy Meredov presented his credentials to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Wednesday, 30 August.

“Turkmenistan is our closest neighbor, with whom we live side by side for many centuries, have a common language, religion and customs,” Mirziyoyev said, addressing the Turkmen ambassador.

It was noted that relations between Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan in recent years have reached a new level in all areas – in political, inter-parliamentary relations, trade and economy, transport, energy, water and agriculture, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Ashgabat, fruitful negotiations with the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov served to further deepen the strategic partnership.

“We have a huge potential to expand trade ties, strengthen cooperation in the economic sphere and implement specific projects, as well as to increase transportation and transit of goods,” the President of Uzbekistan said.

The parties agreed to maintain close multilateral cooperation, including through regular dialogue and mutual support within the UN and other relevant international and regional organizations.///nCa, 31 August 2023

 

 

