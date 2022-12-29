Telephone conversation between Chairman of Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and President of Uzbekistan

A telephone conversation took place on 29 December 2022 between Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the President of Uzbekistan.

According to UzA, the official news agency of Uzbekistan, the sides exchanged greetings and best wishes and discussed the issues related to further deepening of the bilateral relations, based on friendship, trust, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

They expressed satisfaction at the growing trade volumes are growing, the joint projects of cooperation in the field of industry and energy, the fruitful interregional contacts, and the programs being implemented within the framework of cultural and humanitarian exchange.

The importance of the practical implementation of the reachd at the highest level during the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan on July 14-15 and the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan on October 20-21 this year, was underlined.

It was emphasized that the inter-parliamentary dialogue has reached a new level, including in the Central Asian region. /// nCa, 29 December 2022

The original version of this story is available at the website of UzA – https://uza.uz/ru/posts/prezident-uzbekistana-provel-telefonnyy-razgovor-s-predsedatelem-halk-maslaxaty-milli-gengesha-turkmenistana_440163

[Picture credit UzA]