Turkmenistan will join a biodiversity protection convention and an association of zoos and aquariums

DPM and foreign minister of Turkmenistan reported during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024 that Turkmenistan was preparing to join the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

It is a unique international legal instrument aimed at preserving biodiversity on the planet. Today, more than 180 states are parties to this Convention. Its list includes over 33 thousand species of animals and plants, many of which are common in Turkmenistan.

Accession to the convention will create the opportunities for Turkmenistan for more effective protection of the rare and endangered species of flora and fauna.

Meredov also proposed that Turkmenistan should join the Euro-Asian Regional Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EARAZA).

This will allow Turkmenistan to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with zoological parks of the EARAZA member countries, and facilitate the exchange of experience and improve the skills of specialized specialists, he said.

Moreover, in order to preserve biodiversity in our country and in adjacent territories, in particular, the protection of migratory species of wild animals, and strengthening the international legal framework, it is proposed to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of protection of the wildlife of the Ustyurt Plateau between the relevant ministries of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, informed the foreign minister. /// nCa, 15 April 2024