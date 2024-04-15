News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan will join a biodiversity protection convention and an association of zoos and aquariums

Turkmenistan will join a biodiversity protection convention and an association of zoos and aquariums

By

DPM and foreign minister of Turkmenistan reported during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024 that Turkmenistan was preparing to join the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

It is a unique international legal instrument aimed at preserving biodiversity on the planet. Today, more than 180 states are parties to this Convention. Its list includes over 33 thousand species of animals and plants, many of which are common in Turkmenistan.

Accession to the convention will create the opportunities for Turkmenistan for more effective protection of the rare and endangered species of flora and fauna.

Meredov also proposed that Turkmenistan should join the Euro-Asian Regional Association of Zoos and Aquariums (EARAZA).

This will allow Turkmenistan to establish mutually beneficial cooperation with zoological parks of the EARAZA member countries, and facilitate the exchange of experience and improve the skills of specialized specialists, he said.

Moreover, in order to preserve biodiversity in our country and in adjacent territories, in particular, the protection of migratory species of wild animals, and strengthening the international legal framework, it is proposed to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of protection of the wildlife of the Ustyurt Plateau between the relevant ministries of Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, informed the foreign minister. /// nCa, 15 April 2024

Related posts:

  1. Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan discuss cross-border cooperation on biodiversity conservation
  2. Uzbekistan hosts the 14th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals
  3. Turkmenistan’s Efforts for Wild Cat Conservation
  4. The Association “Turkmen Logistics“ and the International Seaport of Turkmenbashi join forces to unlock the transport and transit potential of Turkmenistan
  5. Turkmenistan Joins Convention for Bunker Fuel Pollution Compensation
  6. Convention on legal status of the Caspian Sea is ready for signing by top leadership – Russian Foreign Ministry
  7. MEJLIS OF TURKMENISTAN ADOPTED THE RESOLUTIONS ON JOINING A NUMBER OF INTERNATIONAL DOCUMENTS
  8. Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the conservation of Caspian biodiversity
  9. Turkmenistan’s accession to the Convention on the Facilitation of International Maritime Traffic to advance the implementation of the Single Window system
  10. TDH comments on Turkmenistan – UN cooperation in the field of global climate protection
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan