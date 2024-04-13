MICS7 Survey field data collection across Turkmenistan is completed

12 April 2024, Ashgabat – The State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan with the support of UNICEF, UNFPA successfully completed the field work for the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS7) in Turkmenistan. Since January 2024, a total of 6800 households have been visited in the framework of this survey. In Lebap velayat, the final cluster of Charshangy oba in Koytendag etrap was surveyed, concluding the extensive data collection efforts in this region and across the country. The next step is processing data with preliminary results expected to be released in third quarter of 2024.

The high response rates exceeded expectations, reflecting the willingness of household members, women and men, to actively participate in the survey and contribute valuable insights.

“One of the most hard-to-reach locations was Pagtachy oba in Hojambaz etrap, which is several hours drive away from Turkmenabat. But the team was enthusiastic to travel this long distance to ensure that MICS7 data reflects the situation of households”, said Kurbanbay Jorayev, the supervisor of Lebap MICS Team.

To ensure quality of the data collection, as well as to provide guidance and advice to MICS teams, regular monitoring visits were conducted in all regions and cities with participation of State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan, and UNICEF Regional and Country Office representatives.

“Completion of MICS7 data collection represents an important step forward in country’s development efforts. This survey round in Turkmenistan presents expanded content and includes information about all members of the household. UNICEF is committed to ensuring that MICS7 continues to play a leading role in informing policies and programs that improve the lives of children and families around the world, and in monitoring progress towards the SDGs.” – said Mohammad Fayyazi, UNICEF Representative in Turkmenistan.

UNICEF and partners are grateful for the active participation, welcoming attitude and cooperation to all families, who took part in the survey.

About MICS:

The Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) is a comprehensive household survey program developed by UNICEF to provide internationally comparable, reliable, and up-to-date data on the situation of children and women. MICS surveys measure key indicators that allow countries to monitor progress towards national goals and global commitments, including the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

/// nCa, 13 April 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan, 12 April 2024)

