“The Heritage of the Nation”: Illuminating Turkmenistan’s History

A new book by Juma Orazklychev, a leading researcher at the Institute of History and Archaeology of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, sheds light on the nation’s great figures. Published by Ylym publishing house, “The Heritage of the Nation” is a collection of articles exploring the lives and achievements of prominent Turkmen scientists, philosophers, thinkers, and military leaders.

A special chapter, titled “Magtymguly: the Fire of Prometheus,” is dedicated to the great classical poet.  Turkmenistan is preparing to celebrate Magtymguly’s 300th anniversary in grand style on 18 May 2024.

In the introduction, Orazklychev emphasizes the enduring significance of Turkmenistan’s historical heroes:

“The history of the Turkmen is so brilliant that the bright light of its heroes, breaking through the thickness of centuries, continues to illuminate the current path of Turkmenistan and serves as an excellent guide for future generations, among whom, undoubtedly, there will be new personalities who will enter the golden chronicle of the Turkmen people, and in turn will pass the victorious baton to their descendants. That is how, through the succession of generations, without letting the sacred flame in the soul of the people go out, we, overcoming year after year, century after century, go forward with the dignity of a nation that plays an important role in world history.”

Presented in both Turkmen and Russian, “The Heritage of the Nation” addresses  to a wide audience interested in the world’s cultural heritage. ///nCa, 9 April 2024 (in cooperation with the French Embassy in Turkmenistan)

 

 

