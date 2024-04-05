President of Turkmenistan meets with the Executive Director of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 4 April 2024, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Turkmenistan-USA Business Council.

The President emphasized the importance of strong relations with the United States, built on mutual respect and trust.

He hailed the contributions of American companies like Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, and Case New Holland in developing Turkmenistan’s economy.

In this context, the significant role of the Business Council in the development of Turkmen-American trade and economic relations was highlighted, which has become an effective tool for establishing, strengthening and activating productive contacts between economic entities of the two countries.

The oil and gas sector, power generation, renewable energy, transportation, agriculture, technology, and other areas were identified as promising avenues for cooperation.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of effective cooperation with U.S. companies and is ready to consider specific proposals from the Business Council.

Eric Stewart reaffirmed the US business community’s desire to increase its presence in the Turkmen market and participate in future joint projects. ///nCa, 5 April 2024

 

 

