South Korea, Central Asia Launch Civil Service Cooperation Network

On 7 March 2024, South Korea’s Minister of Personnel Management, Kim Seung Ho, met with heads of Central Asian diplomatic missions in Seoul. The meeting marked the launch of the South Korea-Central Asia Civil Service Network, a framework for cooperation in improving civil service systems, according to the Korea ministry of personal management.

The meeting was attended by senior diplomats from five Central Asian countries, including Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov, Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Aida Ismailova, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Begench Durdyev, Ambassador of Tajikistan Kirom Salokhiddin and Political Adviser to the Embassy of Uzbekistan Nabiyev Fahridin.

South Korea’s Minister of Personnel Management, Kim Seung Ho (left) and Ambassador of Turkmenistan Begench Durdyev (right)

Minister Kim presented South Korea’s best practices in civil servant training, highlighting programs offered by the National Human Resources Development Institute.

The Korean Ministry of Personnel Management plans to build on this high-level engagement through regular meetings with Central Asian embassies in Seoul. These discussions will aim to strengthen civil service capacity through collaborative projects, as outlined in a ministry press release.

“As we have continued close exchange and cooperation with Central Asian countries, we will hold regular meetings with diplomatic missions in Korea and pursue multifaceted cooperation projects for mutual development”, Kim Seung Ho stressed.

The event solidified a commitment to ongoing dialogue on improving public service systems within the Central Asia-Republic of Korea framework.