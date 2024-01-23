Kazakhstan Agency for International Development “KazAID” offers educational programs to civil servants from Central Asia

The Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) is forging strong connections across Central Asia by offering valuable educational opportunities for civil servants.

In a recent briefing attended by representatives from embassies of Central Asian countries, KazAID unveiled its 2024 program lineup, showcasing initiatives designed to enhance governance and regional collaboration.

One of the programs is a five-day intensive the Dostyk program to be held from 1 to 5 April 2024 in partnership with the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This program will cover the principles of effective public administration and e-government.

During the year, specialists from the Central Asian region will also be able to participate in the Dostyk diplomacy and Avicenna health programmes. These projects include educational courses, expert meetings and a cultural programme.

KazAID projects aim at enhancing cooperation of expert communities and civil servants from Central Asian countries to stimulate exchange of experience and best practices in the region.

Established by the Government of Kazakhstan, KazAID operates under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It serves as a key driver of the nation’s official development assistance efforts, promoting not only development and growth in recipient countries but also showcasing Kazakhstan’s own achievements and fostering contacts between specialists of different countries. ///nCa, 23 January 2024