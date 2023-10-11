President of Turkmenistan Awarded Medal of Turkmenistan “Arkadag” – Arkadag medal awarded to dozens of citizens of Turkmenistan, a doctor from Germany and a Turkish businessman

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov has been awarded the Medal of Turkmenistan “Arkadag” in accordance with a resolution of the Parliament of Turkmenistan.

The medal ceremony, held on Tuesday, 10 October, was attended by the Chairman of the Mejlis, Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as heads of military and law enforcement agencies.

The Medal of Turkmenistan “Arkadag” is a state award of Turkmenistan established to recognize outstanding contributions to the development of charitable activities, the implementation of the principles of humanism, justice, and mutual assistance in the country, and support for the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation for Helping Children in Need of Guardianship.

President Berdimuhamedov was awarded the medal for providing legal guarantees for the protection and legitimate interests of the people, implementing a set of organizational, legal, and economic measures aimed at adapting children in need of special care and social support in society, and his special merits in the development of charitable activities.

***

In accordance with a Decree of the President of Turkmenistan, 47 citizens of the country, including medical workers and public figures, were awarded the Medal of Turkmenistan “Arkadag.”

The medal was also awarded to Vincent Frimberger, a pediatric orthopedist at the Dritti Orden clinic in Munich 9Germany), and turkiçh businessman Ahmet Çalik, head of the Çalik Holding group of companies. ///nCa, 11 October 2023 [Phoro credit – TDH, screenshots from THP]

