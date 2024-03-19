President of Turkmenistan congratulated Russian President during a telephone conversation

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Tuesday, 19 March, a telephone conversation took place between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, TDH reports.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov extended his congratulations, as well as on behalf of the National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, for the Putin’s victory in the presidential elections.

“Your re-election to this top post is an indicator of the high trust shown to you and recognition of your services to the country,” the President of Turkmenistan emphasized.

The conversation highlighted the strong relationship between Turkmenistan and Russia. Built on a foundation of long-standing friendship, trust, and mutual understanding, cooperation between the two countries continues to flourish across a wide range of areas.

As noted, Turkmenistan and Russia cooperate constructively both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

Trade and economic cooperation is a top priority for the Turkmen-Russian partnership. Cultural and humanitarian ties, along with interparliamentary cooperation, are also actively pursued.

The Presidents stressed the importance of direct contacts between Turkmenistan and the subjects of the Russian Federation.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov thanked his Russian counterpart for his personal role in strengthening the friendship between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation.///nCa, 19 March 2024

 

 

 

