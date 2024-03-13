Arkadag Berdimuhamedov met with the Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States

On Tuesday, 12 Mar 2024, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim.

During the meeting, the outcomes of the Council meeting were summed up, issues of the upcoming work of the Organization, as well as the development of relations between the two countries were discussed.

The sides exchanged views on the importance of joining joint efforts in the development of friendly, fraternal relations between the two countries, in particular, on the expansion of cultural and humanitarian dialogue.

A special role in the development of relations in the fields of economy, trade, transport, energy, and investment belongs to the members of the Council of Elders, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov said.

At the end of the meeting, Yildirim once again expressed gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people for holding a high-level meeting and for a warm welcome in Turkmenistan.///nCa, 12 March 2024