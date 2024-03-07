News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » WHO/Europe Director for Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health to Visit Turkmenistan

WHO/Europe Director for Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health to Visit Turkmenistan

By

Robb Butler, Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health at the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe), will visit Turkmenistan on March 12-13, 2024, on an official mission. In Ashgabat, Director Butler will meet with the officials at the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as international partners, and discuss strategic cooperation between WHO and Turkmenistan in strengthening the country’s health system.

“Turkmenistan has been part of the WHO European Region since 1992. For more than three decades the country healthcare specialists and WHO technical experts have worked together to extend universal health coverage, protect people from heath emergencies, and ensure that all people enjoy better health and well-being. I am visiting Turkmenistan to reinforce our successes and encourage new endeavors for a better, healthier future for the people of Turkmenistan,” said Director Butler.

In Turkmenistan, Mr. Robb Butler will focus on the WHO/Europe regional and country-level priorities in epidemic preparedness, infectious diseases and immunization, antimicrobial resistance control, environment and health, as well as cooperation in capacity building for health workers and youth initiatives.

WHO continues providing technical support to Turkmenistan in aligning healthcare efforts withing the framework of the European Programme of Work 2020-2025 and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals to ensure better health for everyone, everywhere. ///WHO Regional Office for Europe, 6 March 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Permanent Mission of Turkmenistan to the UN Office at Geneva hosted a meeting of Central Asian Health Ministers with WHO Regional Director for Europe
  2. Turkmenistan’s experience is presented at the Ministerial Conference on Environment and Health
  3. WHO Europe to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in preparation to accreditation of National influenza Center
  4. Tripartite joint mission to support the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan in the operationalization of “One Health” approach in Turkmenistan
  5. Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Regional Office for Europe mission to Turkmenistan
  6. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with Regional Director for Europe and the CIS
  7. Central Asia Launches €11Million worth One Health Initiative to Combat Zoonotic Diseases
  8. ELA Tier 2: Strengthening transformational leadership for health to drive health systems change
  9. UNDP Director pays three-day official visit to Turkmenistan
  10. UNDP Regional Director for Europe and the CIS visits Turkmenistan
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan