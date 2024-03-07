WHO/Europe Director for Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health to Visit Turkmenistan

Robb Butler, Director of the Division of Communicable Diseases, Environment and Health at the WHO Regional Office for Europe (WHO/Europe), will visit Turkmenistan on March 12-13, 2024, on an official mission. In Ashgabat, Director Butler will meet with the officials at the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry and Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as international partners, and discuss strategic cooperation between WHO and Turkmenistan in strengthening the country’s health system.

“Turkmenistan has been part of the WHO European Region since 1992. For more than three decades the country healthcare specialists and WHO technical experts have worked together to extend universal health coverage, protect people from heath emergencies, and ensure that all people enjoy better health and well-being. I am visiting Turkmenistan to reinforce our successes and encourage new endeavors for a better, healthier future for the people of Turkmenistan,” said Director Butler.

In Turkmenistan, Mr. Robb Butler will focus on the WHO/Europe regional and country-level priorities in epidemic preparedness, infectious diseases and immunization, antimicrobial resistance control, environment and health, as well as cooperation in capacity building for health workers and youth initiatives.

WHO continues providing technical support to Turkmenistan in aligning healthcare efforts withing the framework of the European Programme of Work 2020-2025 and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals to ensure better health for everyone, everywhere. ///WHO Regional Office for Europe, 6 March 2024