Turkmenistan Ambassador to Romania visited Petroleum-Gas University of Ploesti

On 5 March 2024, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Romania, A. Annaev, visited the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploesti and met with its Rector, Mr. Alin Dinica.

The Ambassador, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to meet, noted the established high level of bilateral cooperation between Turkmenistan and Romania in all areas. At the same time, special attention was paid to Turkmen-Romanian interaction in the field of higher education, which is exemplary among European countries, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Romania reported.

Rector Dinica reaffirmed his willingness and openness to deepen and expand mutually beneficial cooperation with the Turkmen side. He also welcomed the existing partnership between the International University of Oil and Gas named after Yagshygeldi Kakaev in Turkmenistan and the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploesti in Romania. This collaboration, established through a bilateral Cooperation Agreement signed in November 2017, serves as a solid foundation for continued scientific and educational exchange between the universities.

In the context of issues of cooperation between the two universities, the Turkmen side invited to support the participation of professors and students of the University at international scientific conferences and Olympiads held in Turkmenistan in the first half of 2024.

It was proposed to organize lectures on transport and energy diplomacy of Turkmenistan for University students during 2024.

In addition, the parties agreed to explore the possibilities of intensifying bilateral contacts, including by organizing cultural events (round table, conferences) between the Petroleum-Gas University of Ploesti and the Embassy this year in honor of the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Annaev also met with Turkmen students. This provided an opportunity to discuss the recent achievement in Turkmenistan’s national development, particularly those outlined at the 9 February Cabinet of Ministers meeting and the 22 February meeting of the Presidium of the Khalk Maslakhaty meeting, chaired by the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

In his speech, the Ambassador noted the close attention of the country’s leadership President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Arkadag Berdimuhamedov to the issues of Turkmen youth. ///nCa, 6 March 2024