Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of transport cooperation with Turkmenistan, says Kytgyz Transport and Communications Minister

On 29 February 2024, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Kyrgyz Republic Nuri Golliev met with Minister of Transport and Communications of the Kyrgyz Republic Tilek Tekebayev.

At the meeting, Tekebayev noted that Turkmenistan is a strategic partner for Kyrgyzstan and the ministry attaches great importance to the development of bilateral cooperation in the transport sector, the press service of the Ministry of Transport of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

During the meeting, the amount of fees for transit by road through the territory of Turkmenistan for Kyrgyz cargo carriers, the possibility of obtaining an annual visa and reducing the cost of visas for Kyrgyz carriers, initiatives to remove permit system for bilateral transit of goods between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan were discussed.

In turn, Ambassador Golliev confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan for cooperation in the field of transport, as well as the exchange of experience and interaction on the international transport corridors Asia-Europe, North-South.

He also noted that the above-mentioned issues would be considered at the upcoming meeting of the intergovernmental commission, and expressed hope for further strengthening of cooperation.

The sides recognized the significance of developing transport infrastructure and enhancing transit potential for both nations, harnessing their geographical advantages. They expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation in this sector.

Minister Tekebayev concluded by reiterating his willingness to support new initiatives that benefit both countries, fostering a successful and fruitful partnership between Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan. ///nCa, 1 March 2024