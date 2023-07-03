Turkmenistan attaches great importance to the conservation of Caspian biodiversity

News Central Asia (nCa)

On  21-30 June, 2023, the 32nd session of the UNESCO Assembly of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission (IOC) was held at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, and on the eve of the Assembly on 20 June 2023, the 56th session of the IOC Executive Council took place, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France reports.

The events was attended by a delegation of Turkmenistan consisting of the Director of the Caspian Sea Institute of Turkmenistan M.Atajanov, as well as the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to UNESCO, Ambassador M.Charyev.

Turkmenistan, as a member of the IOC Executive Board for 2021-2023, shows a deep interest in oceanographic research and ocean conservation efforts, especially in light of its proximity to the Caspian Sea, the delegation said.

The country attaches great importance to marine biodiversity and is aware of the need to protect it. Coastal areas, including the Caspian Sea coast, are unique marine ecosystems inhabited by a variety of species.

In this context, Turkmenistan strives to actively contribute to strengthening research in the field of oceanography and cooperation in order to achieve sustainable development of marine resources. ///nCa, 3 July 2023

