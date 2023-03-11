BOMCA 10 and UNODC jointly organised a study visit for the senior and operational level representatives from Central Asia to FRONTEX and Polish Border Guard

On 7-9 March 2023, the Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) jointly with the UNODC initiative on enhancing cross border cooperation in Central Asia and (BOMCA 10) organised a study visit to the European Border and Coast Guard Agency – FRONTEX (Warsaw, Poland) and the Polish Border Guard for 15 representatives of the border control authorities from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The study visit aimed to demonstrate to the Central Asian border agencies the main principles of Integrated border management applied by FRONTEX and Polish Border Guard in border security with a focus on information flow management, operational management based on data exchange in real-time, strategic, operational and tactical risk analysis, including assessment of vulnerability, and cooperation between competent agencies.

During the visit, the participants were provided with an overview of the operations of the FRONTEX Situation Center and the Situation Centers of the Polish Border Guard at regional and local levels. The participants acquainted with the practical ‘green’ border surveillance for tackling the large-scale migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus. Additionally, the participants explored avenues for strengthening cooperation with FRONTEX.

This activity was held in the framework of the Component 1 “Institutional development of border control agencies” of Border Management Programme in Central Asia – phase 10 and UNODC Project for Enhancing Regional Cross-Border Cooperation by Strengthening the Capacity of Border Liaison Offices in Central Asia of Sub-programme 1 “Preventing and Countering Transnational Organized Crime and Illicit Drug Trafficking”. ///BOMCA, 10 March 2023