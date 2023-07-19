BOMCA 10 contributes to assurance of legal guarantees and human rights protection in the law enforcement systems in Turkmenistan

From July 17 to 18, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) held a workshop in Ashgabat for officers of border agencies (BG) and law enforcement agencies (LEA) of Turkmenistan on human rights, gender, eliminating sexual harassment, and gender sensitivity.

Activity aims to familiarise participants with human rights, gender issues, indicators of sexual harassment and gender sensitivity, provide links to LEA and BG context, and to introduce NGOs and their role in assisting in mentioned cases.

The experts from the State Border Guard Service, under the Ministry of the Interior of Lithuania and the Lithuanian Red Cross, presented the international legal framework on the human rights protection. Also, they shared the knowledge on identifying vulnerable persons and signs of gender-based violence in the context of migration, and specifics of their protection, including the NGOs’ role in assisting such cases.

In addition, participants learned about the key regulatory documents. Also, they studied legal instruments for assisting people who have been subjected to gender-based violence, and practiced this knowledge during real-life situational exercises.///nCa, BOMCA 10, 18 July 2023

