Turkmen customs officers studied Kazakhstan’s experience in customs risk management and WTO commitments

From May 3 to 5, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) in cooperation with USAID’s Trade Central Asia Activity (TCA) held a national seminar in Ashgabat for customs officers involved in risk management, countering of customs violations, automatization of customs procedures.

This event aimed at strengthening potential of customs service in the field of risk management, in form of analysis and exchange of experience on legal basis, organizational aspects and technical support in the customs risk management.

Participants studied the experience of Kazakhstan in integration of risk management system in customs procedures, profiling process and optimization of data bases, as well as learned the commitments under the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement. Using the example of Kazakhstan, experts from State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan prepared recommendations for enhancing of the existing customs risk management system. The USAID’s Trade Central Asia activity provided technical support to the national beneficiaries in the framework of this seminar.

The seminar is organised in the framework of the BOMCA Programme’s Component 3 “Facilitation of Trade” and USAID TCA’s Component 1 “Harmonization of Customs and Border Procedures” that are aimed at supporting the regional economic integration process and facilitation of the legitimate trade flows. ///BOMCA, 5 May 2023