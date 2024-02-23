UNICEF supports Turkmenistan in introducing new Medical Social Worker profession to address the needs of children and families

News Central Asia (nCa)

Ashgabat, 23 February 2024 – Today marks the completion of the 8-month course “Foundations of Medical-Social Work with a Focus on Social Inclusion of Persons with Disability” organized with support of UNICEF for the first batch of new graduate specialists on Medical-Social Work.

Along with theoretical topics and information on various modern professional techniques, course participants obtained greater knowledge and skills about early childhood development and early childhood intervention. This focus is in line with the national priorities of developing qualified workforce for supporting young vulnerable children and their families. The sessions enhanced capacity of the new professionals placed at selected primary healthcare (PHC) facilities in provision of social services with the purpose to promote social inclusion for children with disabilities and their families.

These specialists were also equipped with knowledge on specific technical issues such as mental health of young children, physical and occupational therapy, communication, assistive technologies and products.
“Introduction of medical social worker profession is a significant step for Turkmenistan towards ensuring that the needs of vulnerable children and their families are adequately addressed. UNICEF is happy to be a part of this process and will continue to support Turkmenistan’s efforts in strengthening national capacities in medical social services and promoting social inclusion.” – said Alexandru Nartea, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Turkmenistan

“I am happy to be part of the first cohort of medical social workers in Turkmenistan. My new knowledge from attending this course will be useful to perform my functions and provide quality services to children and families.” – said Gozel Shadurdyyeva, participant of the course. ///UNICEF Turkmenistan, 23 February 2024

 

