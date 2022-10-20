Ambassador of Turkmenistan held a meeting in the Parliament of Azerbaijan

On 19 October, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan Gurbanmammet Elyasov met with the chairman of the parliament of this country Sagiba Gafarova.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis, during the meeting, Gafarova noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of comprehensive ties with Turkmenistan. The diplomatic relations of the two countries mark turning thirty years anniversary this year.

The side also lauded the important role of high-level mutual visits in the advancement of relations, the legal framework of which consists of over a hundred interstate and intergovernmental documents signed to this day. Among these documents is the declaration on strategic partnership between the countries, which is of particular importance for comprehensive ties.

The contribution of the two parliaments to the progress of Azerbaijani-Turkmen relations was mentioned.

Gafarova recalled the meeting with the Chairman of the lower house of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova on the sidelines of the Baku conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement in July this year.

Sagiba Gafarova stressed the importance of the work carried out by the inter-parliamentary relations groups in line with the evolution of the interrelationships of the legislative assemblies of the two states. Regular reciprocal visits not only help to strengthen inter-parliamentary ties, but also have a positive impact on our other relationships, she added.

In turn, Elyasov emphasized the importance of Turkmenistan’s relationship with neighboring Azerbaijan. These ties are largely promoted by bilateral inter-parliamentary relations, he noted.

The Turkmen envoy assured the Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament that during his diplomatic tenure in this country, he intends to make every possible effort to further progress the interstate relations. ///nCa, 20 October 2022