The head of the editorial board of the international magazine “The Investor” is on visit to Turkmenistan

Myakhri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, met with Leandro Slovinsky, editorial director of the international business magazine “The Investor”, on 20 February 2024.

The meeting explored potential collaborations and showcasing Turkmenistan’s economic potential to the global business community, MFA Turkmenistan reports.

L.Slovinski expressed the interest of the editorial board of the journal in exploring the trade and economic potential of Turkmenistan for a broader representation of the country to the international business community. In this regard, the parties considered the possibility of publishing a special issue of the magazine about Turkmenistan.

As part of the visit, the director of The Investor magazine will have a series of meetings in relevant ministries and departments of the country.

Beyond Investments Group, the French consulting and publishing company behind “The Investor”, specializes in emerging markets and boasts a network of over 165,000 investors with a combined $60 billion investment capital. ///nCa, 21 February 2024

 

 

 

