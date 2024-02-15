Embassy of Turkmenistan in France Hosts Meetings on Cultural Collaboration

On 14 February 2024, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to France, Maksat Chariev, met with met with Jean-Marie Laronze, producer of Monde Et Media TV and Edouard Montoute, a French theater and film actor.

This meeting builds upon their successful participation in the first “Dawn of Arkadag” International Film Festival held in Arkadag city last October, which brought together talented actors and directors from Central Asia, Europe and Russia.

Laronze and Montoute expressed their deep appreciation for the festival’s professionalism, organization, and the beauty of Ashgabat. They were particularly impressed by the unique architecture and innovation showcased in the city of Arkadag.

Laronze emphasized the potential of Turkmenistan, with its stability and prosperity, to serve as a bridge between Asian and European filmmakers, echoing the spirit of the historic Silk Road, which historically linked East and West.

During their meeting, Ambassador Chariev and the French guests delved into exciting prospects for film and art collaboration between Turkmenistan and France. Both sides expressed willingness to build partnerships, foster the exchange of creative ideas and expertise, and unlock new avenues for cultural dialogue.

Ambassador Chariev emphasized the value of such interactions in solidifying cultural bonds and artistic cooperation, ultimately promoting long-lasting understanding between the two nations. Both parties committed to fostering this dialogue actively and developing projects that enrich the film industries and cultural landscapes of both Turkmenistan and France.

***

Following productive discussions with French filmmakers, Ambassador Maksat Chariev hosted Leandro Slovinsky, Director of “The Investor”, an international magazine published by leading French consulting firm “Beyond Investments Group”.

The meeting explored potential collaborations between Turkmenistan and “The Investor,” focusing on attracting investments and fostering stronger business ties. A key highlight was the proposed “The Investor Turkmenistan 2024” special edition, aiming to showcase the country’s economic potential to the global business community.

Slovinsky expressed keen interest in in-depth exploration of Turkmenistan’s investment opportunities, aiming to present them attractively to potential investors.

He stressed the importance of strategic cooperation in the light of the proposed project “The Investor Turkmenistan 2024″.

Lauding the support offered by Ambassador Chariev, “The Investor” Editorial Director Leandro Slovinsky expressed confidence that “The Investor Turkmenistan 2024” will effectively introduce the country’s investment landscape to the global business community.

Both parties expressed hope for Slovinsky’s upcoming visit to Turkmenistan, highlighting the importance of gathering materials and meeting key government figures to ensure the special issue’s success.

Ambassador Chariev emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to open dialogue and mutual understanding with foreign partners, expressing confidence in a successful collaboration. Looking ahead, both sides voiced hope for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership that would propel Turkmenistan’s advancement on the world stage.

Beyond Investments Group is a leading consulting and publishing company with a global outreach, including offices in Paris, Dubai, London, New York and Shanghai. Specializing in providing the latest information on emerging markets, the company has access to a network of more than 165,000 investors in 48 countries, with a total investment capital of more than $60 billion. The Investor is a trusted source of analytics on emerging markets, offering insights from business leaders and perspectives on companies, trends and personalities shaping the future of the global economy. ///nCa, 15 February 2024