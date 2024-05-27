President of Kazakhstan received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

On 27 May 2024, the President of Kazakhstan received Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, who arrived in Astana on an official visit, Akorda reported.

Welcoming the Turkmen diplomat, Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the current state of Kazakhstani-Turkmen relations, which are steadily strengthening in the spirit of friendship, good neighborliness and strategic partnership.

“We consider Turkmenistan as a reliable strategic partner, as a country that is close to us both in spirit and in history. Indeed, in recent years, cooperation between our countries has developed in an upward line and acquired new dynamics, including in strategic sectors of the economy,” the President noted.

Taking the opportunity, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed his best wishes to President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Meredov reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of interstate relations.

The discussion focused on progress in major trade, economic, energy, transportation, and logistics projects. The parties emphasized the importance of completing these projects, further solidifying the special ties between the two nations.

Cultural and humanitarian exchanges, which deepen each year, also received attention.

Tokayev and Meredov reviewed regional and international issues and upcoming high-level engagements. ///nCa, 27 May 2024