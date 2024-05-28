First Public Speaking Competition in Chinese Held in Turkmenistan

The final round of the First Oratory Contest in Chinese was held at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, according to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The competition was spearheaded by Chinese language teachers from the Department of Far Eastern Languages at Dovletmammet Azadi University. It attracted students with varying levels of Chinese proficiency, fostering a diverse and inclusive environment.

The competition unfolded in two stages. The first round, held remotely in early May, involved participants writing essays on topics like “Man and Nature,” “Chinese Culture,” and “My Trip to China.” Ten exceptional essays were selected for the final round, featuring students specializing in Chinese language alongside those who honed their skills through higher education in China.

The final round, recently held at the Institute, saw participants deliver presentations based on their written essays.

This time, however, they showcased their public speaking abilities and overall mastery of the Chinese language. The jury comprised university faculty, including native Chinese speakers: Hou Yuqing from Magtymguly Turkmen State University and Chen Wenying from the host institute, as well as Shirin Kadyrova from Magtymguly Turkmen State University.

Aijahan Aghayeva, a student from the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages, emerged as the Grand Prix winner. Aylar Bayrammamedov (Magtymguly Turkmen State University) secured first place, followed by Shabibi Beshimova (International University of Humanities and Development) in second and Gulnaz Seyitmammedova (Dovletmammet Turkmen National Institute of World Languages) in third.

This inaugural competition provided valuable opportunities for students to assess and refine their Chinese language skills, fostering a vibrant learning environment. ///nCa, 28 May 2024