DPM, Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan is on visit to France

On 4-5 September 2023, the official delegation of Turkmenistan headed by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov is on a visit to France, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan reports.

On 4 September Meredov held talks with the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President for Continental Europe, Turkey and the Balkans Bertrand Buchwalter.

During the talks, representatives of Turkmenistan and France discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral cooperation, including on the platform of international organizations.

The parties expressed interest in further development of relations in the parliamentary, political, diplomatic, economic, scientific, educational and cultural spheres.

***

During the first day of the visit, the Turkmen delegation also took part in a business meeting of French companies that are members of the International Association of France “MEDEF-International”.



The Turkmen delegation briefed representatives of French business on the key areas of economic development and investment potential in Turkmenistan.

At the forum, participants discussed ways to intensify and expand Turkmen-French cooperation in trade, economy, energy, agriculture, and other areas.

They identified promising areas for partnership, including the oil and gas and chemical industries, the electric power industry, the transport and communications sector, the medical industry and pharmaceuticals, the financial and banking sector, and the water management complex.

***

On 4 September, Meredov met with representatives of the French business community. The meeting speech was attended by long-standing partners of Turkmenistan:

• Honorary President of the France-Turkmenistan Chamber of Commerce, President of CIFAL International Services Gilles Remy

• Honorary President of CARPI Tech Company Alberto Maria Scuero

• Francois Tronel, the CEO of CAPRI Tech

• President of the Bouygues Group of Companies Martin Bouygues

• President of Vinci Construction Grand Projets Patrick Kadri.

Topical issues of cooperation with these companies were discussed at the meetings.

***

During the visit to Paris, members of the delegation of Turkmenistan held a number of bilateral talks with heads and representatives of various government agencies, as well as French companies.

The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to France continues. ///nCa, 5 September 2023 [photo credit – MFA Turkmenistan]

#France, #Turkmenistan, #Rashid_Meredov, #Turkmen-French_relations