UK Launches International Climate Change Fund for Central Asia

The United Kingdom government has taken a significant step towards addressing climate challenges in Central Asia by establishing the International Climate Change Fund for Central Asia.

This marks the first dedicated international fund by the UK for climate action in the region.

The announcement was made by UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Kathy Leach, during a meeting with Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov last week.

Within the framework of the fund, the United Kingdom will provide support to five countries in the region in combating the negative effects of climate change. The UK also expresses willingness to cooperate with the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea.

The UK intends to cooperate with Kazakhstan not only within the framework of regional, but also bilateral cooperation, Leach said.

In the future, bilateral cooperation between the UK and Kazakhstan can be conducted in three priority areas. These include working with the Caspian Research Institute, sharing experiences and attracting experts from the United Kingdom, as well as facilitating postgraduate education for technical and water professionals.

The Ambassador also suggested exploring the possibility of launching joint double-degree education programs. ///nCa, 20 February 2024