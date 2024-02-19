Turkmenistan, UN Agencies Strengthen Partnership with Key Document Signing

On 18 February 2024, a document signing ceremony was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan between the ministries, departments, public organizations of Turkmenistan and the representative offices of the United Nations specialized agencies accredited in Turkmenistan including UNDP, UNFPA, and UNICEF.

During the ceremony, the following 22 documents were signed concerning cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations in the fields of economy, health, education, mass media, as well as other important areas:

(The list of documents, published on the official website of MFA Turkmenistan)

1. 2024 Annual Work plan between the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography of Turkmenistan, the Union of Women of Turkmenistan and the Representative Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

2. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Programme for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

3. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Programme for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

4. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Programme for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

5. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

6. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

7. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

8. 2024 Annual Work plan between the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Programme for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

9. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

10. 2024 Annual Work plan between the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Turkmenistan on the implementation of the UNICEF Country Program for Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

11. Amendments to the Project document “Strengthening the trade capacity of Turkmenistan, Phase II” between the Ministry of Trade and Foreign Economic Relations of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Development Program in Turkmenistan.

12. Project document “Support to strengthening institutional and regulatory environment for financial markets development” between the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme Office in Turkmenistan.

13. Amendments to the Project document “Procurement of Medicines and Health Products for the Control of Noncommunicable Diseases (NCD) in Turkmenistan” between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the Representative Office of the United Nations Development Program in Turkmenistan.

14. Amendments to the project document “Procurement of Health Products for the Control of Infectious Diseases in 2021-2023 for the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan” between the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program Office in Turkmenistan.

15. Work plan for Turkmenistan Country Component of the Regional Project on “Promoting Resilient Communities to Prevent Violent Extremism in Central Asia” between the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program Office in Turkmenistan.

16. Amendments to the project document “Single Window for export-import operations” between the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Representative Office of the United Nations Development Program in Turkmenistan.

17. Project document “Support to the development of a financial account to further introduce System of National Accounts 2008” between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Statistics and the United Nations Development Programme Office in Turkmenistan.

18. Project document “Support in improving statistics of foreign trade in services, as well as in improving statistical information on the volume of passenger and cargo transportation” between the State Statistics Committee of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Program Office in Turkmenistan.

19. Project document “Assistance in Strengthening the Institutional Capacity of the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan” between the Office of the Ombudsman of Turkmenistan and the Office of the United Nations Development Programme in Turkmenistan.

20. Project document “Assistance in capacity building of the Central Commission for Holding Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan” between the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums in Turkmenistan and the United Nations Development Programme Office in Turkmenistan.

21. Work plan between the State Committee of Turkmenistan on Physical Culture and Sports and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for 2024-2025.

22. Work plan between the Institute of State, Law and Democracy of Turkmenistan and UNFPA for 2024-2025. ///nCa, 19 February 2024

