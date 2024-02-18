Turkmenistan Upskills Diplomats with New Training Center for Diplomatic Protocol

Turkmenistan marked its annual Day of the Diplomatic Worker on 18 February 2024 with a significant step forward: the inauguration of a specialized training Center for Diplomatic Protocol at the Foreign Ministry’s Institute of International Relations (IIR). This center aims to refine the skills of diplomats and broaden the understanding of protocol nuances for various professionals.

The opening ceremony of the Center led by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, brought together high-ranking Turkmen diplomats, heads and representatives of diplomatic missions of foreign countries and international organizations accredited in Turkmenistan, IIR faculty.

Berdyniyaz Myatiev, a seasoned diplomat with extensive protocol experience, heads the center. Myatiev served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for a long time, and also headed the Department of State Protocol and International Relations of the Presidential Office, the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry.

Classes at the Center will start on 1 March 2024. Classes lasting 2 hours will be held on-the-job, that is, after a working day. The total two-month course is designed for 120 hours of classes.

The curriculum delves into diverse aspects of diplomatic protocol, from the rules of table etiquette at diplomatic events and ending with the preparation of official documentation and the specifics of organizing high-level meetings and ceremonies. Additionally, extracurricular activities like visits to venues hosting foreign dignitaries are planned.

A qualified team of teachers will lead the training, including Center head Myatiev, Professor Ovezdurdy Mukhammetberdiev, head of the Foreign Ministry’s Protocol service, and other experts.

Notably, the center welcomes on a paid basis participants from various ministries, departments, and even private businesses seeking international outreach.

“We will introduce the basics of diplomatic protocol and diplomatic etiquette not only to young employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, but also to employees of government agencies whose work is directly related to foreign economic activity, international economic trade relations,” Professor Ovezdurdy Mukhammetberdiyev said in an interview with nCa.

Prof.Mukhammetberdiyev emphasized the evolving nature of diplomacy. “Diplomacy is expanding, new directions are emerging, water diplomacy, preventive diplomacy, parliamentary diplomacy, therefore, knowledge of the diplomatic protocol should be not only the prerogative of diplomats, but also of all civil servants, representatives of public organizations. That’s why the Center was created,” he explained.

As Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov noted at the opening ceremony of the Center, the students will master not only theoretical knowledge, but also participate in protocol events in practice.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to diplomacy, particularly in representing the country and hosting international gatherings. “Such an approach to raising the level of training of our diplomats in the organizational protocol part is one of the elements of Turkmenistan’s state policy, in particular its foreign policy component,” he said.

Meredov also thanked the ambassadors of foreign countries who contribute to Turkmen diplomats’ professional development through training programs. He mentioned that the protocol courses were organized by the Foreign Ministry of Türkiye, the US State Departments, the Russian Foreign Ministry, as well as a number of other countries. ///nCa, 18 February 2024