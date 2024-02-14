Ways of Turkmen-American cooperation were discussed at the US State Department

On February 13, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan held negotiations at the US State Department with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia, Ambassador J.Pommersheim.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the key vectors of bilateral relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, noting the progressive dynamics of cooperation in 2023.

The interlocutors positively assessed the format of the Turkmen-American political consultations to discuss issues of mutual interest and coordinate joint actions to develop bilateral relations. In this regard, attention was paid to organizational issues of the upcoming political consultations, which are planned for 2024.

The Turkmen delegation also met with the coordinator of the US State Department for the «C5+1» Secretariat K.Setola, who highly appreciated the efforts of Turkmenistan in this format to develop an action plan for the development of a mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and the Central Asian region. In this context, diplomats positively assessed the activities of the «C5+1» working groups on security, economics, energy and the environment, which provide an opportunity to explore new approaches and ideas for expanding cooperation. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 Feb 2024