News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Ways of Turkmen-American cooperation were discussed at the US State Department

Ways of Turkmen-American cooperation were discussed at the US State Department

By

On February 13, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan held negotiations at the US State Department with the US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Central Asia, Ambassador J.Pommersheim.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the key vectors of bilateral relations in the political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, noting the progressive dynamics of cooperation in 2023.

The interlocutors positively assessed the format of the Turkmen-American political consultations to discuss issues of mutual interest and coordinate joint actions to develop bilateral relations. In this regard, attention was paid to organizational issues of the upcoming political consultations, which are planned for 2024.

The Turkmen delegation also met with the coordinator of the US State Department for the «C5+1» Secretariat K.Setola, who highly appreciated the efforts of Turkmenistan in this format to develop an action plan for the development of a mutually beneficial partnership between the United States and the Central Asian region. In this context, diplomats positively assessed the activities of the «C5+1» working groups on security, economics, energy and the environment, which provide an opportunity to explore new approaches and ideas for expanding cooperation. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 14 Feb 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmen FM and US Assistant Secretary discussed key areas of cooperation
  2. Annual Turkmen-American Political Consultations took place in the United States of America
  3. Political consultations between Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  4. Turkmenistan, S.Korea explore ways to enhance cooperation in banking sector
  5. Important issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation have been discussed
  6. Turkmen chief diplomat took part in the first GCC-Central Asia dialogue – Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Gulf countries discussed
  7. Astrakhan State University Establishes Cooperation with Turkmen Universities
  8. Turkmen Marine and River ways Agency invites Dragon Oil for investment cooperation
  9. Turkmen Envoy and Georgian FM positively assessed the dynamics of bilateral cooperation
  10. (UPDATED) Foreign Ministers of Russia and Central Asian countries discussed progress in multilateral cooperation
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan