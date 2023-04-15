Foreign Ministers of Russia and Central Asian countries discussed progress in multilateral cooperation

On 14 April 2023, the sixth meeting of foreign ministers in the Central Asia + Russia format was held in Samarkand.

The sides considered promising areas of six–party cooperation reflecting the agreements reached during the first Russia-Central Asia summit held in October 2022.

They discussed cooperation between Russia and Central Asia in the political and diplomatic, trade and economic, energy, transport, humanitarian and migration spheres, as well as in the field of health and sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population.

After clarifying the list of specific projects and initiatives, the relevant ministries and departments of the six countries will begin their implementation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The heads of state and government of Russia and Central Asian countries will be informed about the progress of work in a multilateral format.

Regional and international issues were also discussed with a special focus on the difficult situation in Afghanistan and its impact on neighboring countries.

The Russian side expressed support for the sovereign foreign policy pursued by the leadership of the Central Asian states, based on national security and development priorities, and the preservation of multifaceted mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia in vital areas. ///nCa, 15 April 2023