Annual Turkmen-American Political Consultations took place in the United States of America

On April 24, 2023, the ninth round of annual bilateral political consultations between Turkmenistan and the United States was held at the Department of State of the USA. During the talks, the Turkmen delegation was headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, the American side – acting Assistant Secretary of State Elizabeth Horst, press service of foreign ministry of Turkmenistan said. 

img

During the meeting, the parties noted that the annual bilateral consultations are a platform for discussing joint tasks and achievements, as well as further strengthening the Turkmen-American partnership. The meeting participants also reaffirmed their support for the C5+1 regional diplomatic platform for Central Asia and the United States. In particular, security, trade and economic relations, ecology, culture, education and humanitarian issues were noted among the priority areas of bilateral cooperation.

img

Turkmenistan and the United States reaffirmed their commitment to cultural and educational programs as a key aspect of bilateral relations and signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of education, which will serve as the basis for continuing joint efforts in this area.

img

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.Meredov and acting Assistant Secretary of State E.Horst agreed to hold the next round of annual bilateral consultations in 2024 in Ashgabat.

Also on April 24, 2023, during a working visit to the United States, a meeting was held between the head of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The diplomats discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral, regional and international agenda, the current situation in Afghanistan and the promotion of the inter-Afghan dialogue.

img

During the talks, the parties stressed that the further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between the states of Central Asia and the United States is an important factor in sustainable socio-economic development, maintaining peace, stability and security in the region. Interest was also expressed in strengthening cooperation within the
C5 + 1 format.

In addition, the delegation of Turkmenistan met with the director of the National Museum of Asian Art of the Smithsonian Institution of the United States Chase Robinson. During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities of establishing cooperation with Turkmen museum institutions to promote the development of museum business in Turkmenistan, heritage conservation, training of museum workers and raising professional standards. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 25 April 2023

 

 

